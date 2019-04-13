Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $16 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $16 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next draw on April 19 will grow to approximately $25 million.

The Canadian Press

