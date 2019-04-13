Loading articles...

Motorcyclist, 24, killed in Mississauga crash

Last Updated Apr 13, 2019 at 7:54 am EDT

File photo of Peel Regional Police cruiser.

A 24-year-old man has died of his injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to the collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle at Winston Churchill Boulevard and Credit Valley Road around midnight on Saturday.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage of the crash is asked to contact police.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.