Mazda recalls nearly 190K cars due to failing wipers
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 13, 2019 10:51 am EDT
DETROIT — Mazda is recalling nearly 190,000 Mazda 3 compact cars in the U.S. because the windshield wipers can fail.
The company says in documents posted Saturday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the recall covers cars from the 2016 through 2018 model years.
The Japanese automaker traced the problem to metal deposits that can cause a wiper relay to stick, knocking out the wipers and limiting driver visibility. The company says it has no reports of crashes or injuries due to the problem.
Dealers will replace the front wiper control module at no cost to owners starting June 3.
The Associated Press
