Man wanted after alleged sex assault in elevator

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault in an elevator.

Officers were called to Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West at around 10:20 p.m. on Friday. to a report of a sexual assault.

An investigation revealed a 27-year-old woman was followed into an apartment building and onto an elevator by an unknown man.

Once the doors closed, he grabbed her and alleged sexually assaulted her.

The man is described as having a dark complex, around 20 to 30 years old, five foot three to five inches, with a thin build and short black hair. He was wearing a light-coloured blue jean vest, navy blue hooded sweated with two small white designs on the left side of the hood, light-coloured pants and black sneackers.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact police.