Loading articles...

Man, 19, accused of mother's murder in the PATH to appear in court

Last Updated Apr 13, 2019 at 7:54 am EDT

The food court area where Rae Cara Carrington was allegedly stabbed to death by a 19-year-old man. CITYNEWS

A 19-year-old man accused of stabbing his mother to death in the PATH is set to appear in court on Saturday morning.

Rae Cara Carrington was found with stab wounds in life-threatening condition in the food court at the concourse level of King and Bay Streets around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Paramedics attempted life-saving procedures at the scene but the 51-year-old woman was pronounced dead.

Duncan O’Neil Sinclair was arrested yesterday morning in the Midland area and charged him with first degree murder.

Sources confirm to 680 NEWS that Sinclair is the son of the murder victim.

He is expected to appear in court at Old City Hall at 10 a.m.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.