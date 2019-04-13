Man, 19, accused of mother's murder in the PATH to appear in court

A 19-year-old man accused of stabbing his mother to death in the PATH is set to appear in court on Saturday morning.

Rae Cara Carrington was found with stab wounds in life-threatening condition in the food court at the concourse level of King and Bay Streets around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Paramedics attempted life-saving procedures at the scene but the 51-year-old woman was pronounced dead.

Duncan O’Neil Sinclair was arrested yesterday morning in the Midland area and charged him with first degree murder.

Sources confirm to 680 NEWS that Sinclair is the son of the murder victim.

He is expected to appear in court at Old City Hall at 10 a.m.