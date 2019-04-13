Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Male suffers gunshot wounds in Etobicoke shooting
by News Staff
Posted Apr 13, 2019 8:34 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 13, 2019 at 9:59 pm EDT
Toronto police cruiser protects a crime scene. CITYNEWS/Ken Townsend
One man is in hospital with gunshot wounds following reports of shots being fired in Etobicoke.
Police say they recieved calls of gunshots in the area of Poplar Heights Drive and Islington Avenue, just south of Eglinton Avenue just after 7 p.m.
Minutes later, there were reports that occupants in two cars were seen shooting at one another before speeding away.
Police were then informed that a vehicle had shown up at a nearby hospital riddled with bullet holes and that one of the occupants was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby trauma centre via emergency run.
Police also report that a female pedestrian suffered lower body injuries after being hit by a vehicle in the same area but it appears to be unrelated to the shooting incident.
