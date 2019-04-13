Loading articles...

Male suffers gunshot wounds in Etobicoke shooting

Last Updated Apr 13, 2019 at 9:59 pm EDT

Toronto police cruiser protects a crime scene. CITYNEWS/Ken Townsend

One man is in hospital with gunshot wounds following reports of shots being fired in Etobicoke.

Police say they recieved calls of gunshots in the area of Poplar Heights Drive and Islington Avenue, just south of Eglinton Avenue just after 7 p.m.

Minutes later, there were reports that occupants in two cars were seen shooting at one another before speeding away.

Police were then informed that a vehicle had shown up at a nearby hospital riddled with bullet holes and that one of the occupants was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby trauma centre via emergency run.

Police also report that a female pedestrian suffered lower body injuries after being hit by a vehicle in the same area but it appears to be unrelated to the shooting incident.

