Japan says US serviceman kills woman, self in Okinawa
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 13, 2019 5:40 am EDT
TOKYO — A U.S. serviceman has fatally stabbed a Japanese woman and then killed himself in Okinawa, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, amid growing resentment about the presence of American troops in Japan’s southwestern region.
U.S. Forces Japan says the Naval Criminal Investigative Service is working with local police to look into the deaths Saturday of a U.S. Navy sailor assigned to a Marine unit and an Okinawa resident.
It says in a statement: “This is an absolute tragedy and we are fully committed to supporting the investigation.” It says more information will be released later.
Japan’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Takeo Akiba telephoned U.S. Ambassador William Hagerty, asking for co-operation with the investigation and efforts to prevent a recurrence, and expressed “extreme regrets,” according to the foreign ministry.