Four injured in east end collision involving car and streetcar

File photo of an ambulance. CITYNEWS

Four people were injured following a collision between a car and a TTC streetcar in the city’s east end.

Police were called to the area of Queen Street and Wheeler Avenue near Woodbine just before 4 p.m. following reports of a collision which also involved a pedestrian.

Paramedics say one pedestrian and one driver were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Two other people suffered minor injuries.

