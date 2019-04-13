Florida man killed by large, flightless bird

A large, flightless bird native to Australia and New Guinea killed its Florida owner when it attacked him after he fell.

The Alachua County Fire Rescue Department told the Gainesville Sun that a cassowary killed the man Friday on his property near Gainesville, likely using its long claws. The victim’s name was not released.

Cassowaries are similar to emus and stand up to 6 feet (1.8 metres) tall and weigh up to 130 pounds (59 kilograms). The San Diego Zoo’s website calls them the world’s most dangerous bird with a four-inch (10-centimetre), dagger-like claw on each foot that can cut open people or predators.

They have black body feathers and bright blue heads and necks.

They are not raised for food, but are sought after by collectors.