Driver arrested after 2 pedestrians struck in the Entertainment District

One man has been arrested after two pedestrians were struck in the Entertainment District Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to King Street West and Spadina Avenue just before 1:30 p.m.

Paramedics tell CityNews they are treating two patients on the scene. They are being taking to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver also hit several muskoka chairs on the sidewalk.

Police confirm to CityNews the man was taken into custody on suspicion of drinking and driving.