Driver arrested after 2 pedestrians struck in the Entertainment District

Last Updated Apr 13, 2019 at 2:24 pm EDT

One man has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after allegedly striking two pedestrians on Saturday afternoon at King and Spadina. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

One man has been arrested after two pedestrians were struck in the Entertainment District Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to King Street West and Spadina Avenue just before 1:30 p.m.

Paramedics tell CityNews they are treating two patients on the scene. They are being taking to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver also hit several muskoka chairs on the sidewalk.

Police confirm to CityNews the man was taken into custody on suspicion of drinking and driving.

