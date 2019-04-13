Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Brazilian president faces opposition in New York
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 13, 2019 6:28 pm EDT
NEW YORK — The president of Brazil may not be a welcome guest in New York — at least, not at one event.
President Jair Bolsonaro (zhah-EER!-bohl-soh-NAH’-roh) is to be honoured at the American Museum of Natural History in May, invited by the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce that rented space there for its annual gala.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and some museum staff members are demanding he stay away because Bolsonaro favours mining in Brazil’s Amazon rain forest, as well as logging and fossil fuel exploration. Opponents say the New York scientific institution dedicated to preserving nature should not allow such a politician to appear there.
In a radio interview Friday, the New York mayor said Bolsonaro is “the person with the most ability to impact what happens to the Amazon.”
The Associated Press
