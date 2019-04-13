Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
A large, flightless bird kills its Florida owner
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 13, 2019 5:28 pm EDT
ALACHUA, Fla. — A large, flightless bird native to Australia and New Guinea killed its Florida owner when it attacked him after he fell.
The Alachua County Fire Rescue Department told the Gainesville Sun that a cassowary killed the man Friday on his property near Gainesville, likely using its long claws. The victim’s name was not released.
Cassowaries are similar to emus and stand up to 6 feet (1.8 metres) tall and weigh up to 130 pounds (59 kilograms). The San Diego Zoo’s website calls them the world’s most dangerous bird with a four-inch (10-centimetre), dagger-like claw on each foot that can cut open people or predators.
They have black body feathers and bright blue heads and necks.
They are not raised for food, but are sought after by collectors.
The Associated Press
