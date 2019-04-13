Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
6-year-old Georgia girl dies; shot by 4-year-old brother
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 13, 2019 2:57 pm EDT
DALLAS, Ga. — A 6-year-old Georgia girl has died after being accidentally shot by her 4-year-old brother.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the shooting happened about 6 p.m. Monday inside a car parked in the driveway of a home in unincorporated Dallas.
Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ashley Henson says the family was in the car about to leave home, when the car wouldn’t start. He says the mother got out to see what was wrong and somehow, the little boy found the handgun and it accidentally discharged. His sister, identified as Millie Drew Kelly, was shot in the head. She was pronounced dead Thursday.
Henson says detectives believe the gun was retrieved from the car’s centre console.
Henson says no charges will be filed in the case.
___
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com
The Associated Press
