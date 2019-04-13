Loading articles...

1 man injured in downtown shooting

Last Updated Apr 13, 2019 at 8:15 am EDT

Toronto police are looking for this red vehicle seen in surveillance footage in connection with a downtown shooting. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police are looking for a suspect who fled in a red vehicle after an early morning shooting downtown on Saturday.

Officers were called to King Street West and Brant Street around 1 a.m. where a man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

An investigation revealed the 25-year-old victim was standing on the sidewalk when he became involved in an argument with occupants of a car.

A firearm was discharged at him at least four times and he was struck twice.

He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Three people fled the scene in a red four-door newer model Lexus and was last seen heading westbound on King and the southbound on Portland Street.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police.

 

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quintavious Lanateen Lamont Jenkem

When it comes to shootings, stabbings and murders in Toronto we don’t need any suspect descriptions.
All we need to do is use the statistics over the last 45 years and we can come up with our own accurate suspect description.

April 13, 2019 at 7:41 am
Quintavious Lanateen Lamont Jenkem

Oops,I forgot to add “Yo !” at the end of my sh#* poast,lol !

April 13, 2019 at 7:44 am
Load More Comments