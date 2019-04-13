Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
1 man injured in downtown shooting
by News Staff
Posted Apr 13, 2019 7:23 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 13, 2019 at 8:15 am EDT
Toronto police are looking for this red vehicle seen in surveillance footage in connection with a downtown shooting. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
Toronto police are looking for a suspect who fled in a red vehicle after an early morning shooting downtown on Saturday.
Officers were called to King Street West and Brant Street around 1 a.m. where a man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
An investigation revealed the 25-year-old victim was standing on the sidewalk when he became involved in an argument with occupants of a car.
A firearm was discharged at him at least four times and he was struck twice.
He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Three people fled the scene in a red four-door newer model Lexus and was last seen heading westbound on King and the southbound on Portland Street.
Any witnesses are asked to contact police.
