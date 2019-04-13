1 man injured in downtown shooting

Toronto police are looking for a suspect who fled in a red vehicle after an early morning shooting downtown on Saturday.

Officers were called to King Street West and Brant Street around 1 a.m. where a man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

An investigation revealed the 25-year-old victim was standing on the sidewalk when he became involved in an argument with occupants of a car.

A firearm was discharged at him at least four times and he was struck twice.

He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Three people fled the scene in a red four-door newer model Lexus and was last seen heading westbound on King and the southbound on Portland Street.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police.