Woman seriously injured in Scarborough fail-to-remain

Last Updated Apr 12, 2019 at 9:33 pm EDT

A woman in her late teens suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a car in Scarborough.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Finch Avenue East and Victoria Park just before 9 p.m. Friday.

The woman was found unconscious but breathing when emergency officials arrived. She eventually regained consciousness and was transported to hospital.

Police say the driver did not remain at the scene. They are searching for a black sedan with possible front end damage last seen heading westbound on Finch Avenue.

