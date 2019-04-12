Why were PC MPPs wearing yellow at the budget speech?

If you watched Finance Minister Vic Fedeli’s budget speech at Queen’s Park on Thursday, you may have noticed the sea of yellow behind him.

Well, it’s actually quite rare to see Fedeli without his yellow tie since he ran for mayor of North Bay in 2003.

He’s carried the tradition through his time as a member of provincial parliament and the yellow-showing from MPPs were in support of the minister during his first budget speech.

Fedeli tells CityNews he decided to choose yellow as his signature colour because it was an apolitical colour.

“No blue, no red, no orange or green. Yellow out of the brown, purple, pink, and black, yellow was the best. It’s as simple as that,” said Fedeli.

He said when he would visit schools, seniors homes or luncheons in North Bay, he would see many people wearing yellow. He decided to continue this branding when he ran and won to represent the riding of North Bay at Queen’s Park.

Fedeli said it was really heartwarming to see the support from his fellow MPPs on Thursday.

“It was really touching to see they did that,” he said, adding he didn’t know they were planning on wearing yellow. “They had done it one other time when I delivered the fall economic statement…so it was a little bit of a surprise, but not unanticipated.”

Fedeli says he keeps around 65 yellow ties at any given time and even bought a new one from Tom’s Place in Kensington Market ahead of the budget speech. He adds he wants to make this a tradition during his years as the minister of finance.

He adds that some of his old ties are being used to make a quilt that will be auctioned off for a hospice in North Bay.

PC MPPs wore yellow along with Fedeli when he was accused of sexual misconduct in Patrick Brown’s book Takedown: The Attempted Political Assassination of Patrick Brown.

In the book, Brown claimed he received a letter from a female staffer accusing Fedeli of inappropriate behaviour.

Fedeli has filed an $8-million lawsuit against Brown over alleged “false and defamatory statements” made in the book.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.