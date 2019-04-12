Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trump adviser to give remarks on Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 12, 2019 4:25 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — National security adviser John Bolton said Friday that he will travel to Miami next week to outline steps the administration is taking to confront what he says are threats from the “troika of tyranny,” Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.
John Bolton said in a tweet that he is delivering a speech on Wednesday, the 58th anniversary of the United States’ failed attempt to overthrow the Cuban government in the 1961 “Bay of Pigs” invasion. His speech will be at the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association, which endorsed Trump for president.
The administration is expected to announce on Wednesday its decision on whether to allow lawsuits against companies that profit from U.S.-linked properties confiscated after Cuba’s 1959 socialist revolution.
The Associated Press
