The Latest: Pelosi says plan for immigrants 'disrespectful'

12:20 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (puh-LOH’-see) says rounding up immigrants and shipping them to sanctuary cities is “disrespectful” to the nation’s challenges.

The California Democrat was asked Friday for her thoughts on reports that the White House had considered sending immigrants to places like New York and Pelosi’s San Francisco that don’t co-operate with federal immigration officials. Pelosi says the idea is “just another notion that is unworthy of the president of the United States and disrespectful of the challenges we face.”

Three people familiar with the idea said Friday that the White House considered a plan to release detained immigrants into sanctuary cities, a plan that critics branded as an effort to use migrants as pawns to go after political opponents. The people say Department of Homeland Security lawyers quickly rejected the proposal and it was dropped.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deputy Director Matt Albence denies the White House pressured immigration officials to implement the idea.

9:05 a.m.

The White House considered going after political opponents by pushing U.S. immigration authorities to release detained immigrants into “sanctuary cities,” three sources familiar with the idea confirmed Friday.

They told The Associated Press that President Donald Trump considered the proposal amid his ongoing battling Democrats over border wall funding.

A White House official said the idea was floated and rejected. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal discussions, said when administration officials suggested it to Department of Homeland Security officials and others, they were told it was “no-go.”

The Washington Post said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s district in San Francisco was among the targets.

Sanctuary cities are places where authorities don’t work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to round up those living in the country illegally.

