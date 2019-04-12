Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Swiss to vote on animal testing as foes put a ban on ballot
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 12, 2019 10:30 am EDT
GENEVA — The Swiss will get their say on whether to allow animal and human testing of products sold in the rich Alpine country, amid howls of concern from those who insist it’s inhumane.
The federal government says petitioners have successfully collected the minimum 100,000 signatures required to put their push for a “ban on human and animal experimentation” on the ballot.
The measure, if passed, would limit use of such testing to the “overwhelming interest” of the specific animal or human subject, bar import or export of products developed through animal testing, and provide for public financing of alternative testing.
No date has been set for the balloting, which is part of Switzerland’s system of regular referendums giving voters a direct say in policymaking. It is likely to take many months.
The Associated Press
