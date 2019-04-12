Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sanders starts campaign swing with Wisconsin rally
by Scott Bauer, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 12, 2019 12:55 am EDT
FILE - In this Monday, April 8, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a convention of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, in Las Vegas. Sanders is heading back to the friendly turf of Wisconsin for a rally that kicks off a swing through states that are key to the Democratic "blue wall" strategy for 2020. Sanders' event Friday, April 12, in Madison will be followed by weekend stops in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is heading back to the friendly turf of Wisconsin for a rally that kicks off a swing through states that are key to the Democratic “blue wall” strategy for 2020.
Sanders’ event Friday in Madison will be followed by weekend stops in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Trump also knows the Midwest is vital to his re-election bid. He will campaign Monday in Minnesota, a state he lost by less than 2 percentage points in 2015.
However, Democrats feel like the momentum is on their side in the Midwest.
Sanders supporter and Milwaukee labour organizer Peter Rickman says the senator from Vermont is the best chance Democrats have to defeat Trump.