Pompeo: China financing of Maduro prolongs Venezuela crisis
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 12, 2019 5:25 pm EDT
Chile's President Sebastian PiÃ±era and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, pose for photos before the start of their meeting at La Moneda Palace, in Santiago, Chile, Friday, April 12, 2019. Pompeo met Friday with PiÃ±era to address, mainly, the vast crisis that afflicts Venezuela in the first round of a tour that includes Paraguay, Peru and Colombia. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo)
SANTIAGO, Chile — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says China’s financing of President Nicolás Maduro’s government is prolonging the crisis in Venezuela.
Pompeo kicked off a four-country tour of Latin America on Friday in Chile. He met with President Sebastián Piñera in Santiago, where they discussed Venezuela’s crisis and the U.S.-China trade war, among other issues.
Pompeo said China is a major U.S. trading partner, but that its “trade activities often are deeply connected to their national security mission, their technological goals, their desire to steal intellectual property, to have forced technology transfer, to engage in activity that is not economic.”
He also criticized Russia’s links with authoritarian regimes in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.