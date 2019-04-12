Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Oklahoma governor tries 'American Ninja Warrior' course
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 12, 2019 11:53 am EDT
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s new Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt is taking a shot at the “American Ninja Warrior” obstacle course outside the state capitol in Oklahoma City.
Organizers of the reality television show that features high-level athletes racing through grueling obstacles say the 47-year-old ex-CEO is the first governor to give the course a try.
Stitt bloodied his elbow completing a rope swing to a landing pad after jumping across a pool of water. A spokeswoman says he finished two of the three obstacles.
Filming for the show will continue Friday and Saturday night for the NBC program’s 11th season. Other stops this season include Los Angeles, Atlanta, Oklahoma City, Baltimore, Cincinnati and Seattle.
The show qualified for an Oklahoma program that offers a cash rebate of 35% for qualifying production expenditures.
