Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,480.53, up 81.06 points).

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Energy. Up 51 cents, or 5.33 per cent, to $10.08 on 11.5 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up 28 cents, or 5.22 per cent, to $5.64 on 10.7 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up six cents, or 2.11 per cent, to $2.90 on 9.2 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down two cents, or 0.17 per cent, to $11.83 on 5.2 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Financials. Up 79 cents, or 1.07 per cent, to $74.47 on 4.9 million shares.

Power Corp. (TSX:POW). Financials. Down 30 cents, or 0.95 per cent, to $31.32 on 4.3 million shares.

Companies reporting:

Quebecor Inc. (TSX:QBR.B). Up 48 cents to $33.05. Lawyers for Bell Canada and rival Quebecor Inc. were in court Friday, battling over three French-language sports channels that Bell TV subscribers haven’t received since the NHL playoffs began this week. Bell lawyer Francis Rouleau told Quebec Superior Court judge Claude Champagne that Quebecor planned well in advance to cut the signal on Wednesday as the National Hockey League playoffs began. Rouleau said Quebecor’s action breached their contract and flouted Canada’s Broadcasting Act. Quebecor’s lawyer responded that the company believes the CRTC rules are invalid.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Up $2.86 or 5.3 per cent to $56.31. Canopy Growth will soon join the S&P/TSX 60, making it the first cannabis company to be added to the index of Canada’s large-cap stocks. S&P Dow Jones Indices says Canopy’s stock will replace Goldcorp Inc. and the change will take effect before trading on April 18. Goldcorp is set to be delisted once its merger with Newmont Mining Corp. is complete, and the combined company will apply for a listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Canopy Growth was first went public on the TSX Venture exchange in 2014, and graduated to the main TSX board in 2016.

Air Canada (TSX:AC). Down 26 cents to $32.53. Air Canada chief executive Calin Rovinescu enjoyed a leap in total compensation to $11.5 million last year, up 28 per cent from $9 million in 2017. Total compensation for the carrier’s top six executives reached $24.9 million in 2018, a 24 per cent jump from $20.1 million the year before, according to the proxy circular ahead of Air Canada’s May 6 annual meeting. Rovinescu’s direct compensation amounted to $8.9 million, with a raise to $10.4 million planned for 2019. The pay bump came amidst record revenues of $18.07 billion in 2018, despite a plunge in net income to $167 million from $2.03 billion a year earlier.

The Canadian Press