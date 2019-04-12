Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mississippi man pleads guilty in 2017 cross-burning
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 12, 2019 8:10 pm EDT
JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to a charge involving the burning of a cross near the homes of African American residents.
The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release Friday, said 37-year-old Louie Bernard Revette entered the plea to one count each of interference with housing rights, a federal civil rights violation, and using fire during the commission of a federal felony.
Revette acknowledged recruiting someone to help him build a cross to burn near the home of a juvenile victim in a predominantly black area of Seminary, Mississippi. He also admitted building the cross to threaten, frighten and intimidate the residents because of their race.
Revette faces up to 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine on the two charges. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 20.
The Associated Press
