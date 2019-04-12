Loading articles...

McGill to drop Redmen name

Last Updated Apr 12, 2019 at 10:58 am EDT

McGill Redmen's Jenning Leung, left, and Dele Ogundokun walk off the court after losing to the Carleton Ravens in the bronze medal game of the U Sports men's basketball national championship in Halifax on March 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

McGill University has announced that effective today, its sports teams will no longer be called the Redmen.

Principal Suzanne Fortier says the Redmen name is not one the university would choose today, and it is not one that McGill should carry forward.

The name had been harshly criticized by Indigenous students and staff.

The name dates back to the 1920s and has been described by some as a tribute to the teams’ red uniforms. But in the 1950s, men’s and women’s teams came to be nicknamed the “Indians” and “Squaws,”
and some teams later adopted a logo with an Indigenous man wearing a headdress.

Fortier says a committee will be formed to choose a new name.

