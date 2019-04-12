Loading articles...

SIU investigating after man falls from apartment in Moss Park

Last Updated Apr 12, 2019 at 6:12 am EDT

A file photo of an Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) truck. CITYNEWS

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured in an incident in Moss Park.

Toronto police said officers were executing a search warrant at an apartment building on Sherbourne Street near Dundas Street just before midnight Thursday, when the man jumped out of the window.

The man was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit has not yet released any further details into the incident.

