Kentucky plan to reduce Mammoth Cave haze approved by EPA
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 12, 2019 1:40 pm EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved Kentucky’s plan to meet federal air pollutant and visibility requirements around Mammoth Cave National Park.
EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler visited Kentucky Friday to announce the approval of the state’s regional haze plan. States develop plans in order to comply with a portion of the Clean Air Act that requires states to work toward reducing air pollution problems at national parks and wilderness areas.
The retirement of coal-fired power plants in recent years and the installation of pollution scrubbers at other coal plants in Kentucky has reduced haze-causing emissions.
Kentucky officials say emissions of sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide from Kentucky power plants are down 78% and 40% over the last 10 years.
The Associated Press
