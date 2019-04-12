Judge finds Edmonton man guilty of breaking woman's arms in road rage attack

EDMONTON — A man who broke a woman’s arms with a crowbar in a road rage attack has been found guilty of aggravated assault and a weapons charge.

Jared Eliasson was arrested in March 2017 and charged with attempted murder, possession of a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault in Edmonton.

During the trial Chelsea Schendzierlorz told court that she honked at Eliasson for blocking an intersection with his vehicle.

She testified that he followed her home and struck her while yelling “Die bitch die.'”

Schendzierlorz was treated in hospital for two broken arms that required multiple surgeries.

The case was heard by a judge without a jury. (CTV Edmonton, The Canadian Press)

The Canadian Press