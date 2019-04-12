JPMorgan's 1Q profits rise 5%, helped by higher rates

NEW YORK — JPMorgan Chase is reporting that its first-quarter profits rose 5% from a year earlier, helped largely by higher interest rates, which have allowed banks like JPMorgan to charge more for loans.

The nation’s largest bank by assets and profits said it earned $9.18 billion, or $2.65 per share. That’s up from $8.71 billion, or $2.37 per share, in the same period a year ago. The results beat analysts’ estimates for earnings of $2.35 per share, according to FactSet.

JPMorgan’s net interest income rose 8% from a year ago, while non-interest income was relatively flat, up 1%.

Revenue for the quarter was $29.85 billion, compared with $28.52 billion a year earlier. That also beat analysts’ estimates.

The Associated Press