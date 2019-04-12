Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
German students have algorithm for Game of Thrones deaths
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 12, 2019 9:11 am EDT
BERLIN — Spoiler alert: Computer science students at the Technical University of Munich have developed an application that scours the internet for data on the popular Game of Thrones series, and uses an algorithm to predict which characters are most likely to survive to the end of its final season.
Project supervisor Guy Yachdav said Friday survival rates are predicted using longevity analysis similar to scientific studies used to examine the effects of medical treatments.
He says although the analysis “relies on data taken from the world of fantasy, the exact same artificial intelligence techniques are used in the real world.”
The results ? Daenerys Targaryen has the highest chance of survival, at 99 per cent, and Bronn is the most likely to die next.
Only time will tell, but the series is notoriously unpredictable.
The Associated Press
