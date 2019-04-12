Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
German high-speed train hit by projectiles, no one hurt
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 12, 2019 10:33 am EDT
BERLIN — German police say a high-speed train appears to have been hit by shots fired from an air pistol and which damaged windows and doors. No one was hurt.
Federal police said railway operator Deutsche Bahn told them the ICE train travelling from Berlin to Saarbruecken was hit by unidentified projectiles late Thursday evening near Mannheim in southwestern Germany. They said Friday that only the outer panes of double-glazed windows were damaged but that none of the projectiles got inside the train.
Investigators found nine points of impact on four cars of the train and said an object such as an air pistol appeared to be responsible. Police said they believe several people shot at the moving train.
Some 150 people were on board the train at the time.
The Associated Press
