Gas explosion also damaged world-famous Porsche collection

DURHAM, N.C. — The gas explosion that killed one person and injured 25 others in North Carolina also damaged a building that houses a world famous collection of Porsches.

The Ingram Collection is housed next to the building in Durham that collapsed Wednesday. The building that houses the German-made cars was extensively damaged. About half its roof collapsed. Details on any damage to the collectible cars have not been released.

More than a dozen low-profile sports cars were covered in tarps in the parking lot Thursday as workers moved around. Workers occasionally pulled back the coverings, revealing at least four Porsches.

The Ingram Collection issued a statement on Facebook offering thoughts and prayers for those killed and injured, but not focusing on the cars.

Finley reported from Norfolk, Virginia.

Ben Finley And Jonathan Drew, The Associated Press





