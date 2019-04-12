Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Gas explosion also damaged world-famous Porsche collection
by Ben Finley And Jonathan Drew, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 12, 2019 1:06 am EDT
In this aerial image taken Wednesday, April 10, 2019, firefighters battle a fire at the scene of an explosion in Durham, N.C. A leaking gas line exploded Wednesday, killing one person and injuring more than a dozen others as firefighters were evacuating people from buildings near the rupture, authorities said. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)
DURHAM, N.C. — The gas explosion that killed one person and injured 25 others in North Carolina also damaged a building that houses a world famous collection of Porsches.
The Ingram Collection is housed next to the building in Durham that collapsed Wednesday. The building that houses the German-made cars was extensively damaged. About half its roof collapsed. Details on any damage to the collectible cars have not been released.
More than a dozen low-profile sports cars were covered in tarps in the parking lot Thursday as workers moved around. Workers occasionally pulled back the coverings, revealing at least four Porsches.
The Ingram Collection issued a statement on Facebook offering thoughts and prayers for those killed and injured, but not focusing on the cars.
Finley reported from Norfolk, Virginia.
