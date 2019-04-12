Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Finns to vote on how best to save their welfare state
by Jari Tanner And Vanessa Gera, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 12, 2019 9:15 am EDT
From left, Green Party chairman Pekka Haavisto, Finns Party chairman Jussi Halla-aho and Social Democratic Party chairman Antti Rinne, chairman at the party leaders' parliamentary elections debate, arranged by Finnish Broadcasting Company Yle in Helsinki, Finland, on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Finns are voting upcoming Sunday April 14, in parliamentary elections dominated by anxieties over climate change and how to preserve their generous welfare model while having one of the world's most rapidly ageing populations. (Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva via AP)
HELSINKI — Finns will be voting Sunday in a parliamentary election shaped by debates on how best to preserve their generous welfare model despite having one of the world’s most rapidly aging populations.
And in this Nordic nation, which has one-third of its territory above the Arctic Circle, anxieties over climate change are emerging more than ever.
In many respects, the vote among Finland’s 5.5 million people reflects trends seen across Europe: a populist anti-immigrant, euroskeptic party is surging in opinion polls, while traditional political parties have lost much of the support they once had.
Across much of Europe in recent years, particularly since the migration crisis of 2015, voters have boosted right-wing parties. But in an exception to that trend, Finland’s centre-left Social Democrats are polling with the most support.
