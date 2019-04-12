Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Exasperated Ecuador ends asylum for world's worst houseguest
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 12, 2019 2:05 am EDT
Police carry WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from the Ecuadorian embassy in London after he was arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police and taken into custody Thursday April 11, 2019. Police in London arrested WikiLeaks founder Assange at the Ecuadorean embassy Thursday, April 11, 2019 for failing to surrender to the court in 2012, shortly after the South American nation revoked his asylum. (@DailyDOOH/PA via AP)
QUITO, Ecuador — Did Western media and government hypocrisy bring about Julian Assange’s arrest, or was it his bad manners?
The dramatic end to Julian Assange’s asylum has sparked curiosity about his 7-year stay inside Ecuador’s embassy in London that was marked by his late-night skateboarding, the physical harassment of his caretakers and even the smearing of his own fecal matter on the walls of the diplomatic mission.
It would’ve tested the patience of any host. But for tiny Ecuador, which spent almost $1 million a year protecting Assange, it was also seen as a national insult.
President Lenin Moreno called the WikiLeaks founder a “spoiled brat” in a fiery speech Thursday explaining his decision to withdraw protection of Assange and hand him over to British police.