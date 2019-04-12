Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Colombia gets $31.5 million for hosting Venezuelan migrants
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 12, 2019 4:39 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — The international community is providing a $31.5 million grant to help Colombia accommodate Venezuelan migrants and refugees as well as the communities that host them.
The funds provided by the Global Concessional Financing Facility — a platform launched in 2016 by the World Bank, the United Nations and the Islamic Development Bank— will be part of a $750 million development policy operation being prepared by the World Bank to support Colombia.
The World Bank said in a press release that the annual cost of hosting more than 1.2 million migrants and refugees from Venezuela is currently estimated at around 0.4% of Colombia’s economic output.
The announcement came during the spring meeting held this week by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
The Associated Press
