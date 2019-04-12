Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Brexhaustion: Long, grinding Brexit is stressing people out
by Danica Kirka, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 12, 2019 5:43 am EDT
Elly Wright, a Dutch painter who has lived in Britain for 51-years, poses for photographs at her home in Epsom, on the south west edge of London, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Britain's seemingly endless debate over leaving the European Union has brought division, strife and fear of foreigners, and the trauma has shattered Wright's sense of belonging. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
LONDON — Job uncertainty. Visa worries. Confrontational conversations between family members or friends with opposing views on Brexit. The fatigue and stress caused by three years of heated debate over Brexit has spawned new terms: Brexhaustion or Strexit.
The acrimony over Brexit, which has reached fever pitch as deadlines come and go while politicians squabble, is affecting the mental wellbeing of people across Britain.
Just when some thought a conclusion could be drawn, Britain’s departure was delayed by six months at an emergency EU summit this week. Whether in favour of exit or hoping to stay, the long argument just got longer, and, for many more stressful.