Amid scandal, audit ordered into Baltimore non-profit's work
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 12, 2019 9:23 am EDT
Baltimore’s acting leader has ordered an audit of a non-profit’s management of a $12 million city youth fund after it was tied to distribution of the embattled mayor’s children’s books.
The audit of Associated Black Charities’ work comes as first-term Mayor Catherine Pugh is embroiled in a scandal that threatens her political career. The state prosecutor is investigating Pugh for questionable sales of her self-published books.
She’s on a leave of absence as multiple investigations probe lucrative deals she negotiated to sell her books.
In a letter sent to the non-profit, Acting Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young says an audit should ensure the city’s youth fund is “being well-managed and that there are no conflicts.”
A spokesman for the non-profit says it will “co-operate fully with all official inquiries and investigations.”