Loading articles...

5-year-old child hurt in Mall of America incident

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Police in Minnesota say they’re investigating an incident at the Mall of America in which a child was reportedly thrown from a third-floor balcony.

Police in Bloomington tweeted that a 5-year-old child suffered injuries and was being treated at a hospital Friday. Police didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking details about the incident.

The Star Tribune reports that the child was being treated at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.