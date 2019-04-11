Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
WTO upholds South Korean ban on Fukushima seafood
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 11, 2019 10:09 pm EDT
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The World Trade Organization has upheld South Korea’s import ban on Japanese seafood from areas affected by the 2011 nuclear disaster in Fukushima.
South Korea on Friday welcomed the decision and said it will continue to block all fishery products from Fukushima and seven neighbouring prefectures to ensure “only foods that are confirmed as safe are put on the table.”
South Korea imposed the ban in 2013 after the Tokyo Electric Power Company revealed that highly contaminated water leaked from a storage tank at a crippled nuclear plant in Fukushima that was submerged by a massive tsunami in 2011.
Japan launched a complaint with the WTO over the ban in 2015, saying that the radioactive levels of seafood from the areas were safe.
The Associated Press
