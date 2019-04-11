Sports, sports, sports, and other weekend events in Toronto

What’s a weekend without sports in Toronto? In first-round playoff action, the Raptors take on the Orlando Magic in Game 1 of the series at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, while the Maple Leafs are in Boston for Game 2 of their series. In regular season action, the Blue Jays are at home for a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays, while in lacrosse, the Rock play their final home game of the season Friday.

While most people will be at home, in pubs, or at the games, others will be wanting to do something else. Below are some sports and non-sports events taking place this weekend. If you are planning to take take transit, a portion of the subway will be closed for TTC work.

Events

CN Tower Climb

You can get a good workout and help out with a good cause at the CN Tower Climb this weekend. For every step you take in the 1,776-step climb, you help to raise money and raise conservation awareness for the World Wildlife Fund. If you’ve done this before and feel like raising the stakes, complete for the fastest climb in the Elite Climb. After that stair-climbing challenge, take in an exhilarating view of the city from the CN Tower’s recently renovated observation deck. You can take part in the climb as an individual or a team.

Toronto Rock vs. New England Black Wolves

Lacrosse anyone? The Toronto Rock will play their final home game of the season on April 12 against the New England Black Wolves. It is also the penultimate game of the season, with the Rock having already secured a spot in the National Lacrosse League playoffs. Prior to the game, the Rock will retire the number 32 worn by Hall of Famer Jim Veltman. Game time is 7:30 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena.

Barkworks

Easter comes early for pooches and their owners at Barkworks. This Saturday, Evergreen Brick Works is hosting the outdoor doggie festival, featuring an Easter egg hunt, a pop-up market, a photo-op with the Easter Bunny, a grooming and bathing station, activities for your pooch, and a kids zone. Money raised from the tickets will go towards The Toronto Humane Society.

Record Store Day

This Saturday is Record Store Day once again in Toronto. The annual event is a celebration of vinyl records and music you can hold in your hands. RSD 2019 includes special, limited releases from several bands including the White Stripes, Teenage Head, and Modest Mouse. Click here for a complete list of releases and stores taking part in the event.

NBA Winners’ Corner

Just in time for the playoffs, the NBA and OLG are launching a pop-up experience for basketball fans in Toronto. NBA Winners’ Corner offers fans a chance to immerse themselves in the rich history of the NBA finals. Some of the features included in the event are a half-court baseball court, a T-shirt customization station, and a mirror room starring the Larry O’Brien Trophy. The event is free to attend for anyone 18 and older. It is taking place Friday-Saturday and April 19-20 at 950 Dupont St.

Transit info

Partial Line 1 closure

Subways won’t be running on Line 1 between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode stations on Saturday and Sunday so that crews can install the Automatic Train Control signalling system. Shuttle buses and Wheels-Trans service will be running.