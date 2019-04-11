Loading articles...

Teen injured in Scarborough stabbing

Last Updated Apr 11, 2019 at 10:53 pm EDT

Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A boy in his early teens has been injured in a stabbing in Scarborough late Thursday night.

Police were called to Mornelle Crescent and Ellesmere Road just before 10:30 p.m.

Paramedics are currently on the scene treating the teenager, who reportedly suffered injuries to his lower body.

Officers are looking for a male suspect who is unknown to the victim.

There is no suspect description available.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.