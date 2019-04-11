Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Stormy Daniels to make stop in Kamloops, B.C. nightclub for book tour
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 11, 2019 11:37 pm EDT
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — American adult film star and author of a tell-all book about her alleged affair with U.S. President Donald Trump is coming to Kamloops, B.C.
Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will be holding a meet and greet at the Duchess nightclub on June 2 to promote her book “Full Disclosure.”
The city in south central B.C. is the only Canadian stop listed on Daniels’ website.
Riis Ingalls, an event promoter with the club, says it’s an opportunity for fans to hear her speak, get photos and autographs.
In 2018, Daniels became embroiled in a legal dispute with Trump and his lawyer Michael Cohen.
Trump and his surrogates allegedly paid $130,000 to silence Daniels about an affair she says she had with him in 2006. (CHNL)
The Canadian Press
