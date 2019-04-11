Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sheriff: Rapper threatened to shoot up University of Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A Florida rapper has been arrested on a charge of threatening a mass shooting after song lyrics posted on Facebook say he will “catch you at a Gator game and shoot the whole campus up.”
Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 26-year-old Christopher Maurice McCallum on Tuesday. The case mirrors the case of Pennsylvania rapper Jamal Knox, aka Mayhem Mal, who’s accused of making terrorist threats against two police officers. That case is now before the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Gainesville Sun reports the lyrics stem from a feud between McCallum and another rapper, and also refer to a March 23 concert at a Gainesville club.
Florida law changed after the Parkland school shooting to make threats of a mass shooting a crime.
Jail records don’t list a lawyer for McCallum.
The Associated Press
