SC man gets 10 years for attempted hit on black neighbour
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 11, 2019 8:20 pm EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A white South Carolina man convicted of trying to hire a hit man from the Ku Klux Klan to kill a black neighbour has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.
The State reports U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks sentenced 26-year-old Brandon Lecroy on Thursday. Hendricks ruled that Lecroy’s offence qualified as a hate crime, but noted that the plan to have someone else killed was so serious she would have given him 10 years even if race wasn’t a factor. Ten years is the maximum sentence for the offence.
Hendricks’ ruling came after a spirited argument by Lecroy’s attorney, Erica Soderdahl, who says race didn’t play a role. She says Lecroy was trying to get rid of an extremely troublesome neighbour who happened to be African American.
