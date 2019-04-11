Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Remains of 3 Marines killed in Afghanistan returned to US
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 11, 2019 9:44 pm EDT
A U.S. Marine Corps carry team loads a transfer case containing the remains of Staff Sgt. Christopher A. Slutman into a vehicle, Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. According to the Department of Defense, Slutman, of Newark, Del., was among three American service members killed by a roadside bomb on Monday, April 8, 2019, near Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
DOVER, Del. — The remains of three Marines killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan arrived Thursday at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.
The Pentagon said 43-year old Staff Sgt. Christopher K. A. Slutman of Newark, Delaware; 31-year-old Sgt. Benjamin S. Hines of York, Pennsylvania, and 25-year-old Cpl. Robert A. Hendriks of Locust Valley, New York, were killed on Monday when a bomb struck their vehicle near Bagram Air Base north of Kabul.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.
The three were assigned to 25th Marine Regiment, a Massachusetts-based Marine Reserve unit.
Slutman was a 15-year veteran of the New York Fire Department. He grew up in Maryland and lived in Delaware and New York.
The fatalities brought to seven the number of U.S. troops killed this year in Afghanistan.