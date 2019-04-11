Remains of 3 Marines killed in Afghanistan returned to US

DOVER, Del. — The remains of three Marines killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan arrived Thursday at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

The Pentagon said 43-year old Staff Sgt. Christopher K. A. Slutman of Newark, Delaware; 31-year-old Sgt. Benjamin S. Hines of York, Pennsylvania, and 25-year-old Cpl. Robert A. Hendriks of Locust Valley, New York, were killed on Monday when a bomb struck their vehicle near Bagram Air Base north of Kabul.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

The three were assigned to 25th Marine Regiment, a Massachusetts-based Marine Reserve unit.

Slutman was a 15-year veteran of the New York Fire Department. He grew up in Maryland and lived in Delaware and New York.

The fatalities brought to seven the number of U.S. troops killed this year in Afghanistan.

The Associated Press





