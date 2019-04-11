Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Poll puts Zelenskiy well ahead in Ukraine president race
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 11, 2019 7:01 am EDT
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko speaks to the media after he past medical tests taken by experts from the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) ahead of a runoff vote, at Kiev Olimpiyskiy Stadium, in Kiev, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. TV sitcom actor and comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy will contend the second round run-off vote on April 21, against incumbent President Petro Poroshenko. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
KIEV, Ukraine — A new public opinion poll shows comedian and political neophyte Volodymyr Zelenskiy with an enormous lead over the incumbent in the campaign for Ukraine’s presidency.
The poll released by the Reiting survey group found Zelenskiy with 61% support and President Petro Poroshenko with 24%.
The runoff election between Zelenskiy and Poroshenko is to be held April 21.
Reiting said the poll was based on answers from 3,000 respondents. It claimed a margin of error of 1.8 percentage points.
Zelenskiy, who has never held political office, is well-known for playing the role of Ukraine’s president in a TV situation comedy.