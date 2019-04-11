New Ontario Line to include more stops in downtown core

On Wednesday, the province announced a new transit plan which includes a revamped Toronto downtown subway relief line – dubbed the Ontario Line.

In Thursday’s provincial budget announcement, more details about the line were revealed, including two more stops in the downtown core which were not part of the previous plans for the line.

The added stops will be at the densely populated Queen and Spadina and King and Bathurst intersections.

CityNews asked Mayor Tory about the possibility of extending the relief line further west last week, and at the time he said it would only be considered in the distant future.

The new line will now include the following expansions to the city’s Relief Line South proposal:

The line will extend north, all the way to Ontario Science Centre instead of ending at Pape Station.

The line will extend further west, past Osgoode Station, through the downtown core and all the way to Ontario Place

The plans also include developing better designs for the new stations that would connect with other existing rail infrastructure.