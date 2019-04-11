Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
MTY Food Group buying Papa Murphy's Holdings in deal valued at $253.2 million
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 11, 2019 8:45 am EDT
The corporate logo of MTY Food Group Inc. is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
MONTREAL — MTY Food Group Inc. has signed an agreement to acquire Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. in a deal it valued at roughly US$190.0 million or C$253.2 million, including debt.
Under the transaction, Montreal-based MTY will pay US$6.45 in cash for each share of Papa Murphy’s, which is about 32 per cent above Wednesday’s closing price of US$4.89.
Papa Murphy’s sells fresh, hand-crafted pizzas ready for customers to bake at home, as well as salads, side dishes and desserts.
As of the end of 2018, it had 1,331 franchised and 106 corporate-owned stores in 37 U.S. states, Canada and the United Arab Emirates.
MTY is a franchisor and operator of a broad range of restaurants.
Its banners include shopping mall food court staples such as Thai Express, Vanellis and Manchu Wok, as well as full-service restaurants such as Baton Rouge, Pizza Delight and Scores.
Companies in this story: (TSX:MTY)
The Canadian Press
