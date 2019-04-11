Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,399.47, up 3.18 points).

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up one cent, or 0.19 per cent, to $5.36 on 12.4 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up three cents, or 1.07 per cent, to $2.84 on 11 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down 30 cents, or 2.47 per cent, to $11.85 on 8.8 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Energy. Down seven cents, or 0.73 per cent, to $9.57 on 7.8 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Financials. Down eight cents, or 0.11 per cent, to $73.68 on 6.9 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 17 cents, or 1.27 per cent, to $13.19 on 5.8 million.

Companies reporting:

Quebecor Inc. (TSX:QBR.B). Up eight cents to $32.57. TVA Sports blocked its French-language NHL feed to Bell at 7 p.m. Wednesday as the playoffs got underway, to reinforce Quebecor’s demand for better fees from Bell. That defied a warning by the federal broadcasting and telecommunications regulator, which had directed Quebecor earlier Wednesday to continue providing the signal to Bell TV subscribers despite the fee dispute. The CRTC also warned that it was ready to use its powers to enforce its regulations.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX:TCL.A). Up 31 cents to $16.79. Transcontinental is defending its handling of the sale of its East Coast media assets to SaltWire Network, and says it’s considering a counter-suit against Atlantic Canada’s largest media company. Transcontinental says the 2017 sale to SaltWire was “conducted based on fair, accurate and timely information.” SaltWire, which owns 35 newspapers in Atlantic Canada, has launched a lawsuit accusing Transcontinental of overstating its printing and distribution business and misrepresenting revenue streams of the acquired assets. But Transcontinental said Thursday it’s a reputable organization with the highest ethical practices, and added it is considering a counter-suit because SaltWire has “failed to fulfil its payment obligations and is in breach of contract.”

Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G). Down six cents to $15.39. Newmont Mining Corp.’s US$10-billion all-share takeover deal of Goldcorp Inc. is almost complete after shareholders of the Denver-based company voted in favour of the merger Thursday. The company said shareholders voted more than 76 per cent in favour of increasing its number of outstanding shares and more than 98 per cent in favour of issuing the shares under the deal. The vote follows one by Goldcorp shareholders on April 4 that saw more than 97 per cent in favour of the deal, despite concerns raised by some over excess compensation going to company chairman Ian Telfer.

The Canadian Press