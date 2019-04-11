Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mexico prisons still dirty but less dangerous and crowded
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 11, 2019 6:05 pm EDT
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s state and federal prison systems are understaffed and dirty, but are no longer so dangerous and overcrowded.
The governmental National Human Rights Commission says in a Thursday report that 84 per cent of the 165 state prisons inspected have insufficient staff, 76 per cent don’t adequately separate convicted inmates from people awaiting trial, and 72 per cent are unhygienic.
But prison killings fell from 104 in 2017 to 31 in 2018. Overcrowding was reported at 34 per cent of state prisons and none of the 21 federal prisons.
Inmates control at least some activities at 45 per cent of state prisons and extort other inmates at 40 per cent.
The commission criticized this year’s decision to close the Islas Marias penal colony, noting the island facility was the highest-rated among all federal prisons.
The Associated Press
